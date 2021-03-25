Rural TDs revolt against 5km exercise limit

Rural TDs in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are revolting against the 5km exercise limit - insisting it must be lifted on April 5th.

They expressed frustration at the lockdown measure during parliamentary party meetings last night.

Speaking to his party, the Taoiseach acknowledged people are "fed up" but said the country's progress remains "fragile".

A decision on whether to ease the lockdown is expected next week.

It comes as a further 683 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths have been confirmed.

68 of the new cases were in Donegal.

UCC virus expert, Professor Gerry Killeen, doesn't believe easing restrictions right now is the correct call: