Outrage in Moville after local pitch vandalised

A community in North Inishowen has been left reeling after their local football pitch was vandalised in recent days.

The playing grounds of Moville Celtic were discovered damaged on Wednesday with goalposts torn down and an area outside the changing rooms also destroyed.

Litter was also strewn across the grounds.

It's believed that a group of youths are behind the incident.

Coach at Moville Celtic Donal Skelly says the facility is widely used for personal training but they may now have no other choice but to shut the gates altogether: