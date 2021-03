A Stranorlar GP says the situation with Covid-19 in Donegal is worrying.

68 new cases were recorded in the county last night with the 14 day incidence rate at 246.9 - well above the national average.

Dr Denis McCauley, from the Irish Medical Organisation, says there's a slight problem on both sides of the border, with Covid numbers also creeping up in Derry and Strabane.

But Dr. McCauley says that so far, the cases seem to be mainly within the younger cohort: