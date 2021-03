There are urgent calls for more drug and alcohol addiction facilities in Donegal with the amount of in-patient detox beds available in the county deemed inadequate.

As of December 2020 there were 10 residential beds available at the White Oaks rehabilitation centre.

But Cllr Gerry McMonagle is concerned that ten is insufficient to cope with the demand for the service in the county.

He says many are travelling elsewhere for help that should be on their doorstep: