A more difficult ask at Dundalk – Ollie Horgan

Game two in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division for Finn Harps will see the Ballybofey side head for Oriel Park to take on one of the best sides in the league - Dundalk.

Harps will be buoyed by their winning start against Bohs last weekend but Harps boss Ollie Horgan is expecting a tough evening at the office on Friday.

Ryan Connolly, Karl O'Sullivan, Conor Barry and Mark Timlin are all out so changes will be made to the starting Harps line up.

Dundalk can be a daunting place to visit but Harps did get a draw on their last trip to Oriel Park last October.