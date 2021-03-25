606 new Covid 19 cases, 57 in Donegal

606 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, with three additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 57 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 260.7 cases per 100,000 people, substantially higher than the national figure of 159.9. It's now the second highest incidence rate in the country outside Offaly.

For the second day in a row, no new Covid related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today, with 183 new cases confirmed this afternoon.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 2 occurred in March and 1 in February.

There has been a total of 4,631 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 24th March, the HPSC has been notified of 606 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

298 are men / 305 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

249 in Dublin, 57 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 31 in Louth and the remaining 198 cases are spread across all other counties*.

As of 8am today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 75 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 22nd 2021, 690,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

503,796 people have received their first dose

186,653 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The vast majority of people are making a huge sacrifice and missing time with loved ones in order for us to stay on course with the public health guidance.

However, we know that in the week ending March 14th, approximately one-in-ten people visited another household for social reasons, with most of these visits involving time spent indoors. While this clearly demonstrates that the vast majority of people are sticking with the public health guidance, it does represent a significant change versus January when just one in 20 people were visiting other homes for social reasons. Please continue to stick with the public heath advice and avoid visiting other homes at this time – do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread.”

Dr. Lorraine Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, Health Products Regulatory Authority said: “People can be assured about the transparency and honesty of the vaccines monitoring and approvals process. Where there is any indication of concern in relation to side effects of a vaccine, even in a very small number of cases across the EU, we have seen that appropriate steps will be taken to ensure further investigation if needed. There are risks associated with all vaccines but with COVID-19, the benefits of a vaccine far outweighs the risks for a very small number of cases. Rigorous monitoring and safety reporting is ongoing by the HPRA in partnership with our EU partners. We have three safe and effective vaccines, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna and we will shortly add the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to increase the roll out of protection against this highly transmissible disease.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “We are experiencing a levelling off in the daily incidence rate of COVID-19 and the concern is that we could so easily move backwards and undo the progress that has been hard-earned since the beginning of the year. The pattern isn’t entirely clear and continues to be volatile, so we’ll be monitoring this quite carefully over the coming weeks. It is important to remember that when the infection gets into a household the transmission rates are very high – up to one third of contacts within a household will subsequently become infected. It is critically important during this very volatile stage that we minimise our contacts where possible and follow public health advice.”

Dr. Miriam Owens, Director of Public Health, HSE, said: “Today sees the opening of new walk-in test centres in areas of high transmission to enable increased ease of access to testing facilities for people who don’t have symptoms. If you do experience symptoms, I would encourage you to contact your GP to arrange a test as soon as possible. Together we can break the chains of transmission of this infection, by washing our hands, keeping a safe distance and by avoiding all non-essential activity where you are mixing with others.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 24 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 24Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 24Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (11Mar2021 to 24Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (11Mar2021 to 24Mar2021) Ireland 606 589 159.5 7,597 Offaly 29 33 450.2 351 Donegal 57 46 260.7 415 Kildare 39 35 243.1 541 Dublin 249 247 238.6 3,215 Meath 32 34 224.6 438 Longford 7 6 203.1 83 Tipperary 22 22 162.3 259 Carlow <5 6 161.6 92 Westmeath 9 12 157.7 140 Roscommon 11 7 153.4 99 Louth 31 17 151.3 195 Wexford 19 14 137.6 206 Galway 12 20 134.1 346 Waterford 7 12 130.8 152 Laois 6 10 116.9 99 Cavan 9 5 97.1 74 Limerick 13 15 89.8 175 Wicklow <5 8 89.2 127 Sligo <5 4 79.3 52 Mayo 8 6 62.8 82 Clare <5 5 58.9 70 Leitrim <5 2 53.1 17 Monaghan <5 1 48.9 30 Kerry <5 3 46 68 Cork 18 16 42.6 231 Kilkenny 10 4 40.3 40

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.