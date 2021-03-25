27 Donegal schools included in expanded Hot Meal Programme

The Hot School Meals programme is set to be significantly expanded this year.

Some 35,000 students across 189 schools will benefit from hot meals - an almost 5 fold increase on the number last year.

Research from the Department of Social Protection suggests the scheme has impacted positively on school attendance and the mental well-being of students.

27 schools in Donegal are included in the programme, the highest number outside Dublin. 24 of the schools in Donegal are Deis schools.

Minister Heather Humphreys says it's particularly important for more disadvantaged families.........

Full list of included schools -