1,000,000 vaccine doses on the way – HSE

The HSE says the country remains on course to receive around a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines between now and the end of April.

It's planning to administer between 95 and 105 thousand doses next week - mostly to people over the age of 70.

The HSE is also hoping to begin the rollout to those aged between 65 and 69 next month.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says a significant rise in the availability of doses is expected soon...................

Today, it emerged over 808,000 vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland - over 100,000 more than in the Republic.

183 new cases have been confirmed north of the border this afternoon, with no new deaths recorded for the second day in a row.