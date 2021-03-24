Year-round waste paint collection service to be set up in Donegal

Donegal County Council is to establish a year-round collection of waste paints at recycling centres.

As part of the move, the Council is also set to introduce a paint reuse scheme.

Previously, there been a service in place at recycling centres a couple of days a week but this has not been in operation for some years now.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says he has been receiving a lot of queries from the public on the issue over lockdown due to the increase in people carrying out home improvements.

Cllr Kavanagh is hopeful that the initiative can get up and running as soon as possible: