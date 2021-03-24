Winners of Primary School Road Safety Art Competition announced

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Finn Harps Football Club have announced the winners of their Primary School Road Safety Art Competition.

This year saw the children submit their entries online.

Full details -

Overall Winner:

Caitlin McLaughlin, Scoil Treasa Naofa, Malin Town.

Runners Up:

Ella Doherty, Scoil Eoghain, Moville.

William Magee, Robertson NS, Stranorlar.

Rosie Corkery, Little Angels Special School, Letterkenny.

Darcey Nash, Scoil Mhuire, Milford.

Zach Ferry, Scoil Cholmcille, Drumman, Ramelton.

The winning entry will feature at Kernan’s Supermarkets, Newtowncunningham, Drumkeen & Ramelton, who sponsor the Finn Harps Academy & Schools Programme. The wonderful array of drawings received shows the creative ability that children in our schools have.

Road Safety Officer with Donegal County Council, Brian O’Donnell, thanked all the schools for participating in the competition. He said, “I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank all the schools for again getting behind this very important Road Safety initiative. The safety of all road users continues to be a priority and due to the current restrictions the Art competition was promoted online this year and once again the standard of drawings submitted was amazing across all ages. The competition reinforces the message of Road Safety, encourages school children to use very unique drawings to highlight how to avoid various dangers on our roads”.

John Campbell, Finn Harps Underage Secretary stated, “This competition is very popular with the Primary School children and Finn Harps are delighted to continue to help promote road safety awareness in Donegal. It is great to see that the pupils, through their drawings, are contributing to raising awareness of the dangers on our roads”.