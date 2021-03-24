Progress on Child & Adolescent Mental Health Services in Donegal

The HSE has confirmed that two Consultant Psychiatrists have been recruited for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service in Donegal, which will allow an extra team to be formed in the county.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan was told at a Regional Health Forum meeting that the third team will service Inishowen, which is being covered from Letterkenny at the moment.

The HSE says this, coupled with a performance improvement plan will assist in ensuring that the young people in Donegal receive the mental health supports they require.

Cllr Brogan says the waiting list will be extensive so its important innovative measures are introduced to provide the help that's needed: