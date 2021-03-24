More to be achieved with Good Friday Agreement – Blaney

A Donegal Senator says the Good Friday Agreement isn't complete yet and more work is needed to resolve outstanding issues.

It comes as The Good Friday Agreement Committee met yesterday as the discussion for a United Ireland continues.

It has been suggested that discussions need to start on preparing for the possibility of a border poll which could take place over the next decade.

Senator Niall Blaney who is a member of the Good Friday Committee say a lot can be achieved, but politics is a stumbling block: