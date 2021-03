The highest average rent in the country is more than 2,300 euro in Dublin while the cheapest is in Donegal at 521 euro.

The latest figures from The Residential Tenancies Board shows there has been a 2.7 percent annual increase in the average rent.

A one-bedroom apartment in Dublin costs almost 450 euro per month more than an apartment with three or more bedrooms outside of the county.

More than half of the tenancies registered at the end of last year were apartments or flats.