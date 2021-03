In the second of a two-part series featuring Donegal companies that have benefitted from Udaras Na Gaeltachta’s Trading Online Initiatives, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to Marian Sweeney, owner of Jeem Design and Atlantic Memorials in Dungloe, and Gweedore-based Caitlín Nic Gabhann, founder of www.irishconcertinalessons.com

And in the Backing Business segment, Ciaran speaks to Michael Tunney, Head of Enterprise and Economic Development at the Donegal Local Enterprise Office.

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Business-matters-23rd-March.mp3