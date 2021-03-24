683 new Covid 19 cases nationally, 68 in Donegal

683 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, with 18 additional deaths reported.
There were 68 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 246.9 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the national figure of 159.3. It's the third highest incidence rate in the country, and the highest figure today outside Dublin.
There have now been 232,164 Covid 19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, with 4,628 Covid related deaths.
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today, 6 occurred in March, 7 in February and 5 in January.
There has been a total of 4,628 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 23rd March, the HPSC has been notified of 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*
Of the cases notified today:
- 324 are men / 359 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 308 in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 329 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 21st 2021, 680,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 495,824 people have received their first dose
- 184,191 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 232,164 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases**
(to midnight 23Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 23Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(to 23Mar2021)
|Ireland
|683
|573
|159.3
|7586
|Offaly
|30
|32
|443.8
|346
|Kildare
|49
|31
|249
|554
|Donegal
|68
|39
|246.9
|393
|Dublin
|308
|250
|239
|3,220
|Longford
|5
|6
|237.3
|97
|Meath
|35
|34
|225.1
|439
|Carlow
|<5
|6
|166.9
|95
|Roscommon
|<5
|6
|153.4
|99
|Tipperary
|23
|20
|152.3
|243
|Westmeath
|13
|10
|149.8
|133
|Galway
|24
|22
|140.3
|362
|Waterford
|<5
|13
|136
|158
|Louth
|9
|13
|134.2
|173
|Wexford
|11
|16
|130.2
|195
|Laois
|18
|10
|119.2
|101
|Wicklow
|<5
|9
|96.2
|137
|Limerick
|21
|13
|95.4
|186
|Cavan
|9
|4
|93.2
|71
|Sligo
|<5
|3
|85.5
|56
|Mayo
|11
|6
|59.8
|78
|Clare
|6
|4
|54.7
|65
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|53.1
|17
|Monaghan
|<5
|1
|48.9
|30
|Kerry
|7
|3
|48.7
|72
|Cork
|14
|16
|42.9
|233
|Kilkenny
|<5
|3
|33.3
|33
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 83
- 5-day moving average 573