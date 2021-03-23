Woman injured during daytime attack in Letterkenny

A woman has been injured during a daytime attack in Letterkenny.

The assault happened on Rosemount Lane on Tuesday last March 16th between 4.30pm and 5.15pm

Two males are wanted in connection with the incident.

The woman was walking down Rosemount lane from the Main Street direction when she met two males coming in the opposite direction. The males started to punch her in the stomach and the head.

They then took off on foot in the direction from which they had travelled, towards the Pearse Road.

The males wore a mask or a balaclava.

Gardai say that they have no further description yet but all available CCTV in the area is currently being viewed.

The woman managed to make her way home and Gardaí were alerted and medical treatment was sought - she sustained minor injuries.

Gardai are anxious to ascertain the identity of those involved in this attack and are appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward.

If anyone was travelling along the Pearse road last Tuesday evening between 4pm and 5.30pm and had a dash cam, Gardai would like to hear from them. Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.