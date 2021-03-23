‘Social Prescribing’ to compliment existing projects in Donegal

Social Prescribing for Health and Wellbeing Programme is being rolled out to Cavan. Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

It's to complement already existing projects in Donegal which have been operational for several years now.

The programme aims to support the health and wellbeing of people by using community-based activities and supports.

These include Walking groups, Community Gardening, dancing, art, online engagement, links with sports partnerships, e-library services, Men's and Women's Sheds and other creative activities.

The programme is for anybody who may feel a bit isolated and/or for those who feel stressed, anxious or depressed.

Firstly, a GP or other health professional refers you to a Social Prescribing Coordinator if you are suitable for the programme. You can also access the programme directly without a referral.

Next you will meet with the coordinator to discuss your needs to help you find out what activities interest you and what other steps you can take to improve your health and wellbeing.

Then you will begin your chosen activity - throughout the process and at the end of the 30 weeks, you will discuss with the coordinator how you felt the programme went.

If you are interested in joining the programme talk to your GP, or healthcare provider, who can refer you to a Coordinator.