Slight drop in number of Donegal people receiving PUP

7,000 fewer people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

134.23 million euro will be paid to almost 450,000 PUP recipients today, just over 15,200 of them in Donegal.

In Donegal, 15,254 are receiving the payment today, down 250 on last week, a drop of 1.6%.

However, it's still just under 33% down on the May 2020 total of 22,700.

4,257 people in the county are now claiming Enhanced Illness Benefit, up 24 on last week and up 54 on the week before that.

Across the state, 8,534 people have closed their pandemic payment accounts over the past week, 299 of them in Donegal. That's down 40 from 339 the previous week.