Search for new vaccine manufacturing sites in the EU

By
News Highland
-

Covid vaccine manufacturers are working to identify additional production sites in the EU, according to the European Medicines Agency.

The EMA says if suitable sites are selected they can be approved for use in a matter of days.

European leaders will consider an export ban on vaccines later this week, amid growing anger over the slow place of the vaccination roll out across the EU.

Executive Director of the EMA Emer Cooke says they will move quickly to approve new manufacturing sites.................

