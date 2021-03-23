Residential building site damaged in east Donegal

A residential building site has been significantly damaged in Raphoe.

The vandalism on the site at Cloughfin is believed to have been carried out at some stage between Tuesday the 16th of March at 6pm and Friday the 19th of March at 12pm.

A number of windows on the properties were smashed resulting in substantial financial loss.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in or around the building site in question or who may have any relevant information to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.