The number of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes has passed 2,000.

The Department of Health will tell an Oireachtas committee today the current figure is 2,009 - which is 44 per cent of all deaths here.

But it will say the number of open outbreaks in these settings has dropped by 62 per cent in the past month.

Stranorlar Dr Denis McCauley, from the Irish Medical Organisation, says the improvement is down to the vaccine rollout: