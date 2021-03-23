Inishowen cannot be ignored – Doherty

An Inishowen councillor has expressed disappointment after being told that there are no plans to develop a vaccination centre on the peninsula, particularly in light of its proximity to the border.

Cllr Albert Doherty told a meeting of the HSE's Regional Health Forum West that Inishowen should have a centre.

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan said further satellite centres may be commissioned, and he would revisit the issue at next month's meeting.

Cllr Doherty says he he wants a detailed explanation from decision makers at national level as to why the wishes of people in the area are being ignored ..........