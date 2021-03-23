Half of Irish restaurants face permanent closure due to Covid

Half of Irish restaurants face permanent closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a group representing the sector.

The Restaurants Association will be among the hospitality groups at today's Oireachtas Tourism Committee, highlighting the need for more supports and a plan for reopening.

The Hotels Federation will also outline how revenue across its sector fell by 60 per cent last year.

Meanwhile the Licensed Vintners Association will tell the committee all pubs and other hospitality businesses should be allowed open at the same time.

Chief Executive, Donall O'Keeffe, says there must be a vaccination bonus in terms of reopening without restrictions: