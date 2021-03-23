Guarded welcome locally to return of visiting in nursing homes

There's been a guarded welcome locally to a return of visiting in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

From yesterday, residents at long-term care facilities and nursing homes are now allowed two visits per week, on general compassionate grounds and once there's a high level of vaccination in the facility.

Since December, some visits were allowed on compassionate grounds.

There is no requirement to limit each visit to less than one hour.

Stephen Heap General Manager of Larissa Lodge Nursing Home in Letterkenny says Covid case numbers are potentially creeping back up in Donegal and thats concerning:

Ann Gallagher Director of Hillcrest House Nursing home after a hard year, they are hopeful that the worst is over: