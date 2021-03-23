Gardai to clampdown on speeding motorists for “Slow Down day”

Gardai in Donegal will be clamping down on speeding motorists in the county later this week.

National Slow Down day gets under from this Friday at 7am and will run for a 24 hour period until Saturday morning at 7am,

The aim of "Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Sgt Eunan Walsh says extra resources will be deployed to various parts of the county as part of the initiative: