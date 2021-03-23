GAA clubs in North look set to resume training

GAA clubs in the north of Ireland look set to get a head start on teams in the Republic, when it comes to returning to action.

The GAA's Covid Advisory Group have cleared the way for adult and underage teams in the North to begin training again from the 12th of April, after the Northern Ireland executive confirmed non contact outdoor training could resume.

However, restrictions in the Republic of Ireland remain in place -

There is hope that there could be some easing of the lockdown restrictions from after Easter for underage teams -

But for adult club teams in the Republic, it's thought the restrictions will remain in place until May