Further calls for Inishowens own vaccination centre

The Saolta Hospital Group says the COVID 19 vaccination programme for health care workers and medically vulnerable people in Donegal is working well.

The centre at Letterkenny Institute of Technology began operating earlier this month, with Saolta CEO Tony Canavan saying it will be ready to deliver vaccines to the wider community once that phase commences.

Meanwhile, Inishowen Cllr Albert Doherty will again tell a meeting of the HSE Regional Forum that as a border area, the peninsula needs its own centre: