Fight against Covid-19 has “appeared to hit the floor”

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the country's fight against the spread of Covid-19 has "appeared to hit the floor".

The five day moving average of cases is now 580 - which is an increase of five percent in the past week.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says people can have a largely normal life in summer if vaccines are rolled out and a fourth wave is suppressed.

Fianna Fáil TD and south Donegal Deputy Marc MacSharry has been critical of his party colleagues in Government - he says the current policy on dealing with Covid-19 needs to change: