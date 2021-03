A booking portal for hotel quarantine is now available online.

From 4am on Friday arrivals from 33 countries will have to pre-book into the system.

A 12-night stay will cost 1,875 euro with meals to be provided.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he expects more countries to be added to the list.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly hopes the system will act as a deterrent to people planning to come to Ireland: