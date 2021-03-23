BOI to explain reasons for mass branch closures today

Bank of Ireland will today deny it's using reduced footfall during the pandemic as an excuse to close branches.

It will appear before the Oireachtas finance committee to explain why it's shutting 103 branches across the island in September.

Five branches in Donegal are set to go as part of the move.

The bank will say footfall at these outlets has dropped by 60 per cent since 2017.

It will say there's an 'inescapable tipping point' - with people switching to online banking.

Sinn Féin's finance spokesperson and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, is dismissing the comments.