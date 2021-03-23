371 new Covid cases, 27 in Donegal

371 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, with 24 new deaths reported.

There were 27 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 218 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the national figure of 158.3.

There have now been 231,484 Covid 19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, with 4,610 Covid related deaths.

Meanwhile, 174 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported north of the border today, with two additional covid related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 24 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

12 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 2 in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 49 - 100 years.

There has been a total of 4,610* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 22nd March, the HPSC has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 231,484** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

183 are men / 187 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

151 in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway, 21 in Meath and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 357 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 20th 2021, 675,946 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

492,106 people have received their first dose

183,840 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 4,610 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 231,484 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 22Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 22Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09Mar2021 to 22Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (09Mar2021 to 22Mar2021) Ireland 371 538 158.3 7,538 Offaly 31 31 443.8 346 Longford 0 8 261.8 107 Kildare 14 29 249.4 555 Dublin 151 232 234.5 3,160 Meath 21 31 229.7 448 Donegal 27 29 218.0 347 Carlow 6 7 177.4 101 Roscommon 0 7 151.8 98 Waterford 8 14 148.9 173 Tipperary 8 19 147.3 235 Westmeath 12 9 146.4 130 Louth 18 13 142.0 183 Galway 25 23 138.0 356 Wexford <5 17 128.2 192 Limerick 11 11 102.6 200 Wicklow <5 11 100.4 143 Laois 8 9 99.2 84 Cavan <5 3 88.0 67 Sligo <5 4 87.0 57 Monaghan 0 1 58.6 36 Mayo <5 4 58.2 76 Clare <5 4 53.9 64 Cork 16 17 47.7 259 Kerry 0 3 47.4 70 Leitrim 0 1 40.6 13 Kilkenny <5 3 38.3 38

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.