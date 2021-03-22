‘Setback’ for Donegal in fight against Covid

A Lifford GP believes that the current Covid outbreak in Donegal seems to stem within the county, resulting from some form of interaction about a week ago.

It comes as the Covid-19 test centre in Letterkenny was described as 'stretched' yesterday with long tailbacks of people waiting in their cars to be tested.

There's concern that the 67 cases announced in the county last night may be the beginning of an upward trend.

The GP and Clinical Lead of the Covid hub centre in Letterkenny Dr. Paul Armstrong described the situation as a setback for Donegal: