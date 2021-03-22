Serious concern over Covid rise in Donegal

Serious concern has been raised over a rise in Covid-19 figures in Donegal.

67 new cases were recorded in Donegal last night with the county's incidence rate rising to 211.7.

Last week, both a local GP and Garda Inspector highlighted a 'Covid surge' in south Inishowen with Local Electoral Area figures released later in the week confirming the spike in cases in the area.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says there are fears that the impact of potential breaches over St.Patrick's Day and the days that followed have not yet been reflected in the data: