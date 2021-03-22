Number of Covid patients at LUH rises

The number of people being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has risen by two over the weekend.

Latest figures show that there are currently seven infectious people on site at the hospital, two in ICU.

Nationally, 359 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals this morning.

It's one fewer than yesterday, and has stayed a similar number for the past week.

In the past 24 hours there were 11 admissions to hospitals, and 10 discharges.

Overnight there were 80 people with the disease in intensive care.