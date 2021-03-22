New Martin McGuinness portrait launched

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation has launched a new portrait of the late deputy First Minister on his anniversary.

Acclaimed artist Tony Bell has created a new portrait of the late Martin Mcguinness to support the peace foundation established in his name.

Tony also produced the portrait of Martin that is now displayed in Stormont

The foundation has thanked him for his hard work which will support the foundation as it will benefit from sales of the limited-edition prints.

Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation spokesperson Paul Kavanagh said both Martin's family and the foundation are delighted with it:

Anyone seeking to purchase a copy of the painting can do so by emailing the Foundation at admin@martinmcguinnesspeacefoundation.org.