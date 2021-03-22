Mandatory hotel quarantine expected to begin later this week

The National Public Health Emergency Team called for all arrivals into the country to complete 14-days of hotel quarantine.

Minutes from the group's meeting on February 18th show they advocated for the move - however only 33 countries have been included on the list.

Mandatory hotel quarantine is expected to begin later this week, after the contract was handed out to the Tifco Hotel Group.

Since Cabinet signed off on the plan for mandatory quarantine around 1,200 people from the high risk countries arrived here.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy says the measure is coming in too late: