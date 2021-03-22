Latest Covid figures described as ‘troubling’

A public health expert's describing the latest coronavirus figures as 'troubling'.

Nphet has confirmed 769 new cases of covid 19 and 2 more people with the virus have died.

67 new cases were recorded in Donegal with the county's incidence rate rising to 211.7.

Trinity College Dublin Associate Professor Tomás Ryan says the lockdown is working in many parts of the country, like Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Carlow and Leitrim.

But he says we need to find out why restrictions are working less well in other counties: