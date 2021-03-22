Emergency services praised for major search operation

The emergency services have been praised for their swift response and participation in a major search off Buncrana yesterday evening.

The incident has since been declared as a well-intentioned false alarm.

Two RNLI lifeboats, the Rescue 118 helicopter and the local Gardai were tasked to the scene however after a couple of hours, the search was stood down, when it was determined that there was no further cause for concern.

It's believed that a member of the public thought a group of kayakers were in difficulty but it later emerged they had safely made it to shore.

Local Cllr Jack Murray has been paying tribute to all those involved: