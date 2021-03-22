€500k for Muckish Railway Walk

Half a million euro has been confirmed for the enhancement of The Muckish Railway Walk.

The funding has been sanctioned under Measure 3 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

It’s another phase of the Letterkenny to Burtonport Greenway project and has been described as a significant development of a popular outdoor amenity in Donegal.

The project is being funded in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said:

"During COVID-19 people have utilised outdoor amenities more than ever and outdoor amenities have been an important source of recreation. In Donegal, we have always valued the beauty of our county and this funding announcement today is important funding to benefit the Letterkenny to Burtonport Greenway project."

"The development of the project will benefit local communities, will increase tourism potential and will benefit spin-off businesses."

The Minister concluded "I thank my cabinet colleagues Ministers Humphreys and Martin, Fáilte Ireland, and the local community for their work in advancing this project."