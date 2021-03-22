Cross border investigation continuing into Donegal Drugs haul

Police in Strabane and Sion Mills have had a busy few days dealing with a high number of crimes in the area.

A number of house searches have resulted in arrests for drug offences while police have also confirmed there's an on-going cross border investigation in relation to last weeks drugs haul in the Milford District.

On the drugs front Police have carried out four house searches which all had a positive result with two males arrested for Possession of Class B & C with intent to supply and a number of other people reported to the Public Prosecution Service for various drug offences.

Police have also been assisting Gardai in Donegal in the recovery of a large amount of Class A drugs.

On the traffic front police recovered one stolen vehicle, seized one vehicle for no insurance, and two arrests were made for driving with excess alcohol and drug driving.

Anti-Social Behaviour patrols were carried out in Sion Mills and the Ballycolman throughout the week, a large quantity of alcohol was seized and a number of youths were brought home to their parents and follow ups will be carried out by the Youth Diversion Officer.