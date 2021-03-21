Area search in Sion Mills in connection with dissident republican activity

Police in the North carried out an area search in Sion Mills yesterday in connection with an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity in the Strabane area.

Police say there is no place for this type of activity and they will continue to work with communities to disrupt the activities of the small group of people who are intent on using violence

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.