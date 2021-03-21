Premier Division Review: Opening day wins For Harps, Drogheda and Longford

The opening weekend of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division came to a close on Saturday evening with Finn Harps, Longford Town and Drogheda sitting top of the table.

Finn Harps started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Bohemians at Finn Park, Adam Foley with the games only goal on 38 minutes.

As for Derry City, they started their campaign with a 2-0 loss away to Longford Town.

Dylan Grimes opened the scoring for the hosts on eight minutes before Joe Gorman doubled their lead 18 minutes from full time.

Sligo Rovers were also in action on Saturday evening , they drew 1-1 with Dundalk.

Declan Boyle joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...