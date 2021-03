Ireland's EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has denied the bloc is engaging in vaccine nationalism.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has threatened to block exports of AstraZeneca's Covid jab if it's European commitments aren't met.

EU leaders are due to meet in the coming week to discuss if action should be taken to address shortfalls in the delivery of doses.

Speaking to the BBC, Mairead McGuinness says everything will be on the table for the summit: