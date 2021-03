Finn Harps began their 2021 SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign with a 1-0 victory over Bohemian's at Finn Park on Saturday night.

Adam Foley scored the games only goal on 38 minutes to give Harps the win and put them level on points at the top of the table with Longford Town and Drogheda.

Ethan Boyle who is in his second spell with the club, told Diarmaid Doherty he was happy how the team performed...