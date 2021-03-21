Difficult night for Keith Long & Bohs at Finn Park

It was a difficult night for Keith Long and his Bohemians side on Saturday after they were defeated 1-0 by Finn Harps at Finn Park.

In a game with very few chances the defence made a costly error that ended up with a goal for Finn Harps' Adam Foley.

Last years runners up tried to bounce back from the goal on 38 minutes but couldn't breach the Harps defence and suffered their second defeat to Ollie Horgan's side in as many games.

Keith Long told Chris Ashmore it was a difficult night for his side...