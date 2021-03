Almost one in eight people say they know of at least one learner driver who is getting behind the wheel unaccompanied.

A new survey from AA Roadwatch has found almost a third of people have been directly affected by limitations on driving tests.

Currently just essential workers are allowed take the exam, as part of the Government's Level 5 restrictions.

The AA's Barry Aldworth, says the Department of Transport must explore every avenue to cut the backlog down, when it's safe to do so: