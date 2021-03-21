769 new covid-19 cases, 67 in Donegal

The number of people infected with coronavirus is on the rise.

769 new cases have been confirmed and 2 more patients with the virus have died.

284 new cases are in Dublin, with 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the rest are spread across 20 other counties.

The country's 14 day incidence rate has also gone up to 155.3 per 100 thousand people.

Meanwhile, HSE Chief, Paul Reid says there's no evidence people are turning down the AstraZeneca vaccine after its rollout resumed yesterday.