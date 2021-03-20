Rollout of AstraZeneca resumes today following suspension

94 year old Eileen Lynch.
Some of the first Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines at Dr McKenna's Practice on the Falls Road in west Belfast

The head of the HSE says people will not be given the choice of receiving one vaccine over another.

The rollout of AstraZeneca resumed today following a week-long suspension over blood clotting concerns.

A 'small number' of patients are receiving a dose in hospitals, as the health service returns to the 30,000 patients impacted by the decision.

The European Medicines Agency has since ruled AstraZeneca's jab to be safe and effective, however the pause has led to suggestions some people may seek an alternative.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says there will be no picking and choosing of vaccines:

