It's understood that a man stabbed his mother and girlfriend in a double-murder suicide in Newtownabbey, near Belfast.

Police are investigating the discovery of three bodies at separate properties last night but say they are not looking for any suspects.

Officers had responded to a report of a knife incident in the Derrycoole Way area shortly before 11pm.

Local MP John Finucane says it's another shocking reminder that action is needed to tackle gender-based violence.