50,000 people joined an online Mass last night, as the Pope elevated Knock Shrine in Co Mayo to international status.

It now has the same rank as Lourdes and Fatima - two of the world's best-known shrines.

Up to 1.5 million people go to Knock every year, to visit the site of an apparition of Mary in 1879.

Fr Richard Gibbons, the rector of the shrine, says he now expects that number to grow.